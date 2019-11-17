House Fire in Rancho Santa Fe

Dozens of crews battled a house fire that started in a gated community in Rancho Santa Fe Sunday evening.

Rancho Santa Fe Fire Department crews responded to a two-story house fire around 8:40 p.m. on Spyglass Lane, near the Farms Golf Club in the Fairbanks Ranch area. Crews put out the fire by 10:30 p.m. and said they were staying to clean up the property.

From a distance, NBC 7 crews could see a lot of smoke and flames earlier in the evening. Neighbors said at one point the flames were shooting high into the air.

The fire did not pose a threat to any other structures, Rancho Santa Fe Fire told NBC 7. No residents were displaced because of the fire, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

No other information was available.

