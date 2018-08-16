Hour-Long Search for Suspect Who Crashed Into Poway Home Ends in Arrest - NBC 7 San Diego
Hour-Long Search for Suspect Who Crashed Into Poway Home Ends in Arrest

By Christina Bravo

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 7
    San Diego police lights

    A man who was wanted for crashing his car into a mobile home was arrested after an hour-long search through Poway Thursday. 

    San Diego Sheriff's Deputies initially responded at about 8 a.m. to a call about a crash at the Poway Royal Estates Mobile Home Park near Community and Poway roads. 

    A car had crashed into a home in the community but the driver had taken off, SDSO Lt. Karla Menzies said. 

    The sheriff's department requested a helicopter to aid in the search for the suspect.

    With the help of witnesses, he was located about four miles away in the 1200 block of Poway Road about an hour later, Menzies said. 

    It was not clear whether drugs or alcohol were suspected in the crash. 

    No other information was available.

    Details may change as more information becomes available.

