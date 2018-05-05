Hotter Than Normal Temps This Weekend

The weekend started out with patchy morning fog Saturday, but the temperatures quickly rose to above average temperatures – as much as 15 degrees higher than they should be in May, according to NBC 7 weathercaster Liberty Zabala.

Temperatures along the coast and in the mountains will be in the 80s Saturday, while temperatures inland are even higher in the 90s. In the deserts, it will be in the triple digits.





Those heading out to Cinco de Mayo celebrations should remember to dress light and stay hydrated.

It will cool down a bit Sunday, but temperatures will remain above average all week long, Zabala said.



