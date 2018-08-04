Hot Temperatures Returning Next Week

Hot temperatures and high humidity will return to San Diego’s valleys, mountains and deserts at the start of the work week when an Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect Monday.

Temperatures in the deserts will be between 112 to 117 degrees, the valleys will heat up to 97 to 105 and the mountains below 5,000 feet will range between 95 to 103 degrees.

A high pressure system will expand over San Diego this weekend and into next week resulting in hot temperatures Monday and Tuesday. Monsoonal moisture will likely return to the area Wednesday and bring a slight cooling with higher humidity.

The Excessive Heat Watch is in effect until Tuesday evening.