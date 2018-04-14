Hot Start to the Weekend

“It will feel like summer today,” NBC 7’s weathercaster Liberty Zabala said Saturday morning. “It will be 81 at the coast … and in the inland valleys even warmer, 86 for your high today.” The high in the mountains will be 68. It will be 84 in the desert.

There will be some 20 mph Santa Ana winds gusts at the coast and 25 mph gusts in the mountains.

“Slather on the sunblock because it will be very sunny and warm out there, and definitely stay hydrated,” Zabala advised.

She said the heat won’t last too long, and she is tracking a cool down for Sunday with a slight chance of showers in the evening hours.

On Thursday, another low-pressure system will move in, bringing another chance for rain.



