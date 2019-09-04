Hot, Muggy Weather Prompts Advisory From Valleys to Coast

San Diego's hot and muggy conditions will peak Wednesday to dangerous territory, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory.

While San Diego's temperatures along the coast will be in the upper-80s, it will actually feel 10 to 15 degrees hotter because of a high relative humidity level, according to the NWS. Temperatures inland will be in the upper-90s.

Southern California's muggy conditions are due to a blast of monsoonal moisture from the Gulf Coast, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. That monsoonal moisture was also bringing stormy weather to the east.

Escaping Heat and Humidity in San Diego

NBC 7's Artie Ojeda reports from Pacific Beach on the muggy weather to San Diego. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019)

Due to the high heat index, the NWS issued a heat advisory from the inland valleys to the coast from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The NWS says during this time, dehydration, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible. People are urged to drink plenty of water, to stay out of the sun and to check on others. San Diego County has dozens of "cool zones" where people can go to escape the heat.

Similar to Tuesday, scattered thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and early evening for the mountains and the desert, where temperatures will be near 90 degrees and 110 degrees respectively, Parveen said.

On Thursday, expect more widespread showers, possibly stretching to the inland valleys, and an increased chance for flash flooding.

Some relief is on the way; Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week with temperatures on a downward trend thereafter. True relief from the humidity isn't expected until the weekend, though, Parveen said.