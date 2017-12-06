A 16-year-old, believed to be part of a group that jumped and robbed a man in Horton Plaza last month, may be involved in a second incident, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

An unidentified 16-year-old was arrested as the primary suspect in the assault on Nov. 18, SDPD Lt. Ernesto Servin said.

On that night, a citizen was attacked by three to five men on the second floor of the Horton Plaza shopping center in downtown San Diego. He was punched in the back of the head and was knocked unconscious.

The suspects stole his cell phone.

The victim was transported to the hospital with broken bones to his face. He has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery.

An investigation led police to believe the teenager was not only involved in the assault at Horton Plaza, but also a second assault a day later.

In that case, the victim's cell phone was stolen after he was assaulted by two males in the Gaslamp area. He was not seriously injured.

A 17-year-old was also arrested in connection with the Gaslamp assault, but he is not believed to be linked to the Horton Plaza assault, police said.

Anyone with information on either incident was asked to call SDPD.