Horse Injured During Training at Del Mar Had to be Put Down

A 3-year-old horse injured during a training run at Del Mar on Monday had to be put down, according to the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB).

A CHRB spokesperson said Bowl of Soul, a filly trained by Bob Baffert and owned by Spendthrift Farm, injured her right hind fetlock (ankle) Monday morning.

According to the spokesperson, Bowl of Soul had to be euthanized the same morning.

Bowl of Soul is the third horse loss this racing season.

On July 18, the second day of the season, two horses died following a head-on collision during training.

One of the horses made a sudden U-turn and collided with another galloping in its direction. Both horses suffered cervical fractures and died on the racetrack.