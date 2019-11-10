1 Horse Euthanized, 1 Injured at Del Mar Racetrack

One racehorse was injured and another was euthanized at the Del Mar Racetrack Sunday, Del Mar Racetrack confirmed. This was the first loss of fall's Bing Crosby Season, which just started Friday.

Ghost Street, a maiden 3-year-old gelding making his fourth start, suffered "a catastrophic injury to his left leg sesamoid" in Sunday’s third race and was later euthanized, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club (DMTC) officials said. Ghost Street was competing on the grass course.

A full autopsy will be conducted to try and determine the exact cause of the injury, Del Mar Racetrack said.

"We are deeply sorry for owner Aaron Sones, trainer Patrick Gallagher, his staff and everyone who cared for him," they added.

A different horse, Princess Dorian, suffered an injury to her left front leg in Sunday’s second race on the main track and was transported to San Luis Rey Equine hospital for further care, Del Mar Racetrack tweeted.

The most recent death occurred on Aug. 12 when a three-year-old filly named Bri Bri was euthanized after suffering a serious injury to her pelvis.

Previously on July 30, a 3-year-old filly Bowl of Soul, trained by Bob Baffert and owned by Spendthrift Farm, was put down after a training injury to her back right fetlock, similar to a human ankle.

On the second day of the summer season, two horses died following a head-on collision during training. One of the horses made a sudden U-turn and collided with another galloping in its direction.

Both horses suffered cervical fractures and died on the racetrack. They were not euthanized, according to DMTC officials.

Carson Valley, one of the two horses involved in that collision, was also trained by Baffert.

"Del Mar has implemented a series of industry-leading safety and welfare reforms over the past several years. We will continue our commitment to safety at the highest levels for our horses and riders," the racetrack said.

Del Mar Racetrack has previously said that there are procedures in place to triple-check that every horse is fit to race. Two full-time veterinarians watch the horses train each morning, and observe how the animals are moving.

