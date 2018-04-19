Horace Mann Middle School Teacher Put On Administrative Leave

The district says it won't release any details until the investigation is completed. NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard has the details. (Published 23 minutes ago)

A teacher at Horace Mann Middle School was put on paid administrative leave Thursday after an alleged classroom incident occurred earlier in the week.

The San Diego Unified School District said that the teacher was put on leave while it investigates the incident, but did not provide any details about what the teacher is accused of doing.

Parents told NBC 7 they received voice messages from the school Thursday explaining its decision.

NBC 7 is working to confirm specifics of the incident with the district and will bring them to you once they are available.