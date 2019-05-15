An elementary school in Carlsbad was placed on lockdown for an hour-and-a-half as police investigate reports of gunfire in the canyon nearby.

Hope Elementary School on Tamarack Avenue near Carlsbad Village Drive was placed on lockdown at about 9 a.m. after the school's principal heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the canyon near the school.

"Out of an abundance of caution I called for an immediate lock-down for all students and staff at Hope Elementary School," Principal Richard Tubbs said.

Carlsbad police responded to the scene and said there is no threat of an active shooter.

The agency said it was investigating an incident that did not occur at the school. They later confirmed that the sound concerned residents reported was a car backfiring.

School operations continued as normal within the classrooms and there was no threat to students or staff, the school said. The lockdown was lifted at 10:30 a.m.