Hoot Rides Pilot Program Kicks Off in Oceanside

A look at one of the marked Hoot Rides shuttles operating in Oceanside.

Oceanside, the San Diego Association of Governments and FordX have teamed up with Hoot Rides, a ride-hailing service, for a pilot program that kicked off Oct. 23 in the downtown part of the city. The specially marked, zero emission electric vehicles will offer rides for $3 per seat, according to reports.

The Hoot Rides Shuttle Service can be hailed through the Hoot app and will take riders along the beach, pier and Harbor. Services will run for six weeks and operate from Wednesday to Sunday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“A service like Hoot Rides is a natural fit for the beachside city of Oceanside and supports our goals to decrease single-rider vehicles, as well as providing access to alternative, clean modes of transportation,” said Kiel Kroger, public works director for the City of Oceanside, via a press release.

“We are excited to support this pilot program and want to encourage everyone – both residents and visitors – to hail a ride and try this mobility service that is fun and new for our community,” Kroger added.

If the pilot program is successful, the City of Oceanside will work to make this a permanent transportation option, according to the release.