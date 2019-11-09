Veterans Day is a day to say thank you to those who have served in the U.S. armed forces and those heroes deserve some freebies.
On Veterans Day, many restaurants and businesses like to offer special discounted -- or even free -- deals to those who've served.
We found a lineup great deals for vets around San Diego County.
The third-largest pizza chain, Little Caesars is giving away free $5 Hot-N-Ready Lunch combos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meal includes four slices of DEEP!DEEP! Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce fountain drink. Only available at participating locations.
This cult favorite is offering a free doughnut at participating locations, no purchase necessary. It is limited one per customer and open to veterans and active duty military personnel.
California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) salutes our nation’s armed forces by offering them a complimentary meal from CPK’s special Veterans Day menu at all participating CPK locations nationwide. The special menu will include a choice of a complimentary pizza, pasta or a full-size salad and beverage. Participating guests will also receive a card to redeem a BOGO offer on pizza, pasta, or a salad during a return visit from Nov. 12 through Nov. 20.
Chili’s is offering complimentary meals as a way to say thank you. They are offering a free entrée from the list below:
- Chicken Crispers
- Margarita Grilled Chicken
- Bowl of Chili or Soup & Salad
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas
- Just Bacon Burger
- Oldtimer with Cheese
- Cajun Chicken Pasta
It will be offered at all locations nationwide. Visit this website for more.
Red Robin
The burger chain is honoring all veterans and active duty military guests with a free Red’s Tavern double burger served with bottomless steak fries at participating restaurants nationwide.
Denny's
On Nov. 12, Denny's is offering free build your own Grand Slams for dine-in guests only from 5 a.m. to noon at participating restaurants. Call the location near you to make sure they are participating in this offer.
Outback Steakhouse
Outback Steakhouse will offer servicemen and women a 20% discount off their entire check all from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11. But they offer a 10% discount every day servicemen with valid military ID.
Red Lobster
Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active duty military and reservists with valid ID. The offer is available in-restaurant or to go meals. Here is the list of food options:
Appetizers
- Sweet Chili Shrimp
- Mozzarella Cheesesticks
- Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp
- Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms
- Lobster and Langostino Pizza
- Signature Shrimp Cocktail
- Langostino Lobster-Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip
Desserts
- Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
- Key Lime Pie
- Warm Apple Crostada
- Chocolate Wave
- Brownie Overboard™
Belmont Park says thank you to all military and veterans throughout the month of November.
Belmont Park will offer military, veterans and first responders two free unlimited ride passes Friday through Sunday, and two free Swim Day Passes at The Plunge at Fit beachfront pool in November with proof of ID.
For more information visit their website.