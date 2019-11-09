Honoring Our Veterans: List of Deals This Veterans Day 2019 - NBC 7 San Diego
San Diego Military News

Covering those who serve and live in our city

Honoring Our Veterans: List of Deals This Veterans Day 2019

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    Veterans Day is a day to say thank you to those who have served in the U.S. armed forces and those heroes deserve some freebies.

    On Veterans Day, many restaurants and businesses like to offer special discounted -- or even free -- deals to those who've served.

    We found a lineup great deals for vets around San Diego County.

    Little Caesars

    The third-largest pizza chain, Little Caesars is giving away free $5 Hot-N-Ready Lunch combos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meal includes four slices of DEEP!DEEP! Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce fountain drink. Only available at participating locations.

    Dunkin’ Donuts

    This cult favorite is offering a free doughnut at participating locations, no purchase necessary. It is limited one per customer and open to veterans and active duty military personnel.

    California Pizza Kitchen

    California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) salutes our nation’s armed forces by offering them a complimentary meal from CPK’s special Veterans Day menu at all participating CPK locations nationwide. The special menu will include a choice of a complimentary pizza, pasta or a full-size salad and beverage. Participating guests will also receive a card to redeem a BOGO offer on pizza, pasta, or a salad during a return visit from Nov. 12 through Nov. 20.

    Chili’s

    Chili’s is offering complimentary meals as a way to say thank you. They are offering a free entrée from the list below:

    • Chicken Crispers
    • Margarita Grilled Chicken
    • Bowl of Chili or Soup & Salad
    • Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas
    • Just Bacon Burger
    • Oldtimer with Cheese
    • Cajun Chicken Pasta 

    It will be offered at all locations nationwide. Visit this website for more.

    Red Robin
    The burger chain is honoring all veterans and active duty military guests with a free Red’s Tavern double burger served with bottomless steak fries at participating restaurants nationwide.

    Denny's
    On Nov. 12, Denny's is offering free build your own Grand Slams for dine-in guests only from 5 a.m. to noon at participating restaurants. Call the location near you to make sure they are participating in this offer. 

    Outback Steakhouse
    Outback Steakhouse will offer servicemen and women a 20% discount off their entire check all from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11. But they offer a 10% discount every day servicemen with valid military ID. 

    Red Lobster
    Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active duty military and reservists with valid ID. The offer is available in-restaurant or to go meals. Here is the list of food options:

    Appetizers

    • Sweet Chili Shrimp
    • Mozzarella Cheesesticks
    • Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp
    • Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms
    • Lobster and Langostino Pizza
    • Signature Shrimp Cocktail
    • Langostino Lobster-Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip

    Desserts

    • Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
    • Key Lime Pie
    • Warm Apple Crostada
    • Chocolate Wave
    • Brownie Overboard™
    The Dentistry Collective

    The Dentistry Collective will be hosting their Smiles For Veterans Event that will offer veterans free dental care. Valid military ID is required or a DD214. Visit their page for more information.

    Farmers Boys

    Farmers Boys burgers is offering a The Big Cheese Hamburger to veterans at both Escondido locations. Just show proof of service. 
    Belmont Park

    Belmont Park says thank you to all military and veterans throughout the month of November.

    Belmont Park will offer military, veterans and first responders two free unlimited ride passes Friday through Sunday, and two free Swim Day Passes at The Plunge at Fit beachfront pool in November with proof of ID.

    For more information visit their website.

      

