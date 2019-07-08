Homicide Investigation Underway in University City

A man was found dead inside a University City home Monday, prompting a homicide investigation that led to the detention of another resident, the San Diego Police Department said.

Officers received a report that a man was not breathing inside a home on Bothe Avenue near Regents Road at about 6 a.m., San Diego Police Department Lt. Anthony Dupree said.

When medics arrived, the 56-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene.

The man was lying on the ground with trauma to his upper body, Dupree said. The type of trauma was not disclosed but it led officers to believe the man's death was a homicide.

The man lived at the home with a 57-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, investigators learned. The 34-year-old was detained for questioning, SDPD said.

The relationship between the three people in the home was not disclosed.

Outside the home was a large police presence that left residents in the neighborhood confused.

"I just arrived back and I see you know probably ten police officers out here and detectives and a couple people detained," said neighbor Don Hotz.

The homicide investigation was ongoing as of 11 a.m.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.