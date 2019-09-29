Man Found Unresponsive in Logan Heights Home: SDPD

A man found unresponsive in a Logan Heights neighborhood prompted an investigation by the San Diego Police Department.

At about 10:35 p.m. Saturday night SDPD received a call from a home located on the 2800 block of Clay Avenue. A resident of the home claimed they had found the man unresponsive with trauma to his body, SDPD said in a statement.

The victim was declared dead when officers arrived on the scene, SDPD confirmed.

The victim is described to be a 19-year-old man. His name has not been released.

SDPD Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating. They have no suspect at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

