1 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting in Shelltown

One man was shot and killed, prompting a homicide investigation by San Diego Police in Shelltown. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

One man was shot and killed, and another man was injured in a shooting in Shelltown, Saturday morning.

Calls came in at about 1:35 a.m. about people hearing shots fired on 42nd Street near Epsilon Street.

The two men were shot outside of one of the homes in that neighborhood, said San Diego Police.

The two victims were rushed to a local hospital. A man, in his early 50s, later died, and the other man, 49, is now undergoing surgery, said SDPD.

The second victimsuffered serious injuries but are not considered life-threatening, explained police.

SDPD still has no suspects at this time. SDPD Homicide is at the scene as this is an ongoing investigation.

Shelltown is just north of National City.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.