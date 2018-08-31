Homicide Investigation Launched After Caregiver Finds 2 Bodies

Deputies launched a homicide investigation after two bodies were found inside an El Cajon home Friday morning.

The bodies of a man and woman in their 80s were discovered by an in-home caregiver at a residence on Toya Lane in the Blossom Valley community of unincorporated El Cajon shortly after 8 a.m., the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) said.

Deputies said the victims had traumatic injuries and were found "obviously deceased."

Neighbors told NBC 7 the male victim's health was failing. Investigators said they weren't currently looking for any suspects.

The SDSO Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330. Investigators can be reached after hours at (858) 565-5200. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

