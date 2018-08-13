Homicide detectives are at Fifth and Market investigating a deadly shooting. NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports. (Published 7 minutes ago)

Homicide detectives were called to the Gaslamp District of San Diego early Monday to investigate a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Market Street, in the heart of downtown San Diego.

No information on the victim or a possible suspect were released.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers could be seen going door-to-door to nearby businesses to gather information on what may have occurred.

Several blocks of both 5th and Market were blocked off to traffic for the investigation.

No other information was available.

