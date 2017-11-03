Homes Evacuated in Del Cerro Gas Main Break - NBC 7 San Diego
Homes Evacuated in Del Cerro Gas Main Break

By NBC 7 Staff

    NBC 7 Nicole Gomez reports

    (Published 50 minutes ago)

    San Diego Fire-Rescue crews and San Diego police were in the process of evacuating six houses in Del Cerro Friday. 

    A gas main broke on Camino Largo at approximately 5:30 a.m. 

    San Diego Gas & Electric crews were on site.  Police shut down the street to traffic.

    A 2-inch distribution line has been damaged, SDG&E spokesperson Helen Gao said. 

    No other information was available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

