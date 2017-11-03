Homes Evacuated in Del Cerro Gas Main Break

More videos (1 of 9)

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews and San Diego police were in the process of evacuating six houses in Del Cerro Friday.

A gas main broke on Camino Largo at approximately 5:30 a.m.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews were on site. Police shut down the street to traffic.

A 2-inch distribution line has been damaged, SDG&E spokesperson Helen Gao said.

No other information was available.

