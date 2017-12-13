Homes Evacuated Due to City Heights Gas Leak - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
1 Dies in I-5 Crash
OLY-SD

Homes Evacuated Due to City Heights Gas Leak

By Anna Conkey

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Homes Evacuated Due to City Heights Gas Leak
    Monica Garske
    San Diego Fire Rescue-Department.

    Families were evacuated when a gas leak was reported in a residential area of City Heights on Wednesday.

    At approximately 3:12 p.m. residents along Menlo Avenue and 46th Street in City Heights were evacuated due to a gas leak, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

    A contractor working in the area reported smelling the gas around 3:30 p.m., according to the report. San Diego Gas & Electric was notified and responded to the area.

    SDFD reported the gas leak is under control, however, evacuations were ordered as a precaution.

    Approximately 10 homes were affected by the evacuation. 

    SDFD is assisting with traffic control in the area.

    The incident is under investigation. Check back for updates.

    Published 22 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices