Homes Evacuated Due to City Heights Gas Leak

Families were evacuated when a gas leak was reported in a residential area of City Heights on Wednesday.



At approximately 3:12 p.m. residents along Menlo Avenue and 46th Street in City Heights were evacuated due to a gas leak, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A contractor working in the area reported smelling the gas around 3:30 p.m., according to the report. San Diego Gas & Electric was notified and responded to the area.

SDFD reported the gas leak is under control, however, evacuations were ordered as a precaution.

Approximately 10 homes were affected by the evacuation.

SDFD is assisting with traffic control in the area.

The incident is under investigation. Check back for updates.