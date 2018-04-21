Homeless Man Slashed in Mission Beach

A homeless man was slashed by an acquaintance early Saturday morning in Mission Beach, police said.

The 51-year-old man was sleeping in his car in Mission Beach Park when he was awakened by the acquaintance knocking on the window around 1:45 a.m., San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

The man opened the door to speak to the acquaintance when an argument broke out, he said.

"The suspect produced an unknown type of sharp object," Tansey said. "The suspect then slashed the weapon at the victim."

The suspect then fled on foot heading into the park, he said.

The man sustained an approximate three-inch cut to his right hand, Tansey said. The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect was described as a white homeless man in his 40s with a stocky build. He was wearing a red shirt at the time of the attack, Tansey said.