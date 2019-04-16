Homeland Security Arrests Suspect at Otay Ranch Mall - NBC 7 San Diego
Homeland Security Arrests Suspect at Otay Ranch Mall

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 7's Melissa Adan has the latest details. (Published 47 minutes ago)

    Homeland Security agents deployed flashbangs while arresting a suspect Tuesday evening in Otay Ranch, causing witnesses to call police to report what they thought was gunfire.

    Agents made the arrest at around 5:20 p.m. near a Jack in the Box at the Otay Ranch Mall.

    Homeland Security did not say what the suspect was wanted for or if they were dangerous.

    Chula Vista Police Department officers responded to the location after receiving reports of shots fired. When they arrived the found Homeland Security agents had the situation under control.

    CVPD said it was not informed that flashbangs were going to be used during the arrest.

    No other information was available.

