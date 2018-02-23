With spring around the corner and home improvement ideas sprouting, The Home Depot plans to hire 900 associates in San Diego ahead of its busiest selling season.

The retailer announced this week plans to fill 80,000 permanent part-time and seasonal positions nationwide in preparation for spring, including 900 locally.

Job seekers can check out what positions are available either on The Home Depot careers website, or by texting “HOMEDEPOT” to 52270, where they will receive a message back with a link directing them to hourly positions available in their area. For the latter option, message and data rates may apply.

According to the company, associate positions include everything from sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment. The jobs may be in stores or distribution facilities.

“College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply,” The Home Depot said in a press release.

The Home Depot runs nearly 2,300 stores across the U.S., Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, Canada and Mexico, and currently employs more than 400,000 associates. This includes 20 stores in San Diego County, from Oceanside and Poway, to El Cajon and Otay Mesa.



