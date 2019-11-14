This season's Rady Children's Ice Rink at Liberty Station is open from Nov. 14, 2019, to Jan. 5, 2020.

Although it’s (almost) always sunny in San Diego – even during the holiday season – outdoor ice skating rinks still exist in America’s Finest City. Here’s a little roundup of seasonal rinks up and running around our city.

Rady Children’s Ice Rink

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Daily, Liberty Station



The Rady Children’s Ice Rink at Liberty Station opens on Nov. 14, with proceeds supporting the Thriving After Cancer program in the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s Hospital.

This ice rink will run daily, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week through January 2020. The only days it’ll be closed are Thanksgiving and Christmas. More than 40,000 visitors are expected to strap on those ice skates and visit throughout the holiday season.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the ice rink and cost $15 for adults and $13 for kids; that price includes skate rental and helmets. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are among the sponsors supporting this skating rink this year.

Skating by the Sea

Times and Dates Vary, Hotel Del Coronado



Skating by the Sea returns to The Del from Nov. 22 to Jan. 5, 2020 – an annual ice skating rink with unmatched views of the Pacific Ocean. This beachfront attraction benefits Make-A-Wish San Diego.

On opening weekend – Nov. 22 to Nov. 24 – Skating by the Sea will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. After that, the schedule goes daily, but times vary depending on the day, so check the Hotel Del Coronado website ahead of your visit.

Tickets cost $30 online, or $35 in person, and the price includes skate rentals. Skate times may be limited to two hours based on capacity, and there are no in and out privileges here. If you’re in the military, bring your ID and you can get in for $25.

Ice Rink at Viejas

Open Daily at Either 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Viejas Casino & Resort

Over in San Diego’s East County, you’ll find the seasonal ice rink at the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine – right next door to the Viejas Casino & Resort. Ice skating season there started earlier this month and runs through Jan. 26, 2020. The rink opens daily, usually at 3 p.m. or 5 p.m., until 10 p.m.

According to Viejas Casino & Resort, this attraction is Southern California’s largest outdoor ice rink throughout the holiday season.

Tickets cost $17 for adults and teens, and $15 for kids age 12 and under. If you plan to go a lot over the next two months, there’s also an option for a $99 season pass.

Those are the big three outdoor seasonal ice skating rinks across San Diego County. There’s also an ice rink at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, open from Dec. 1 to New Year’s Day.

Of course, year-round, locals can ice skate at places like the UTC ICE Sports Center, the San Diego Ice Arena, and Kroc Center Ice, too.

However, the seasonal spots at Liberty Station, Coronado Island and Alpine may just help get you into the spirit of the holidays. Happy jumps, spirals and spins – and, if you're a short-and-flip-flops San Diegan, don’t forget that sweater.