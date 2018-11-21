Holiday Guide: Thanksgiving Staples That Can Sicken Pets

Delicious dishes are plentiful during the holidays but while they may delight humans, they can make pets sick.

The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility shared some important tips with NBC 7 about common holiday foods that pose a hazard for animals.

Dangerous Dishes

One of the most common side dishes this Thanksgiving will be stuffing but it's main ingredient is not safe for pets, according to Linda Septon, the Chula Vista shelter's adoption counselor and rescue coordinator.

"Croutons are bread. Yeast can react with sugars and actually cause bloat, and if they don't have immediate emergency surgery, they will die," she warned.

Similarly, mashed potatoes may be a favorite for humans but owners should keep it out of their pets' mouths.

"Potatoes are high in fat just like turkey skins and those things can cause Pancreatitis in animals, which is life-threatening," said Tianna Torres, Chula Vista Animal Shelter animal care specialist.

They can also contain onions and garlic which are not good for pets.

It's not always the food itself, but the salt, sugar and spices added during preparation that can cause diarrhea and vomiting.

Alcoholic drinks, nuts, chocolate and the shiny foil they're often wrapped in are toxic to pets.

"(Candy) wrappers, if ingested... gets stuck in the intestinal track and the animal cannot use the bathroom," she warned.

Some foods should be kept away from pets altogether.

"Raisins and grapes can cause kidney failure in dogs," warned Septon. "When you're cooking and you're using raisins in your stuffing, make sure you're not giving your pets any leftovers, make sure you don't drop them on the ground."

A Simple Fix

Animal care workers said the one Thanksgiving staple that can work wonders all year long is 100 percent pumpkin puree.

"This is what every pet owner, especially dog owner, should have in their cabinet," said Septon. "If you have a dog that has diarrhea or constipation, give them a little scoop of pumpkin puree and a lot of times, it helps clear it up."

Stressed Pets

Animals can also get stressed during the holidays, so it's important for them to have their own quiet place where they feel safe.

Something else that can soothe pets -- restraining jackets. The fabric constricts their bodies like swaddling a baby, which allows pets to feel more at ease. Less stress also means a happier holiday for everyone.

If you think your pet ate something potentially poisonous, contact your veterinarian immediately and call the ASPCA animal poison control center at 888-426-4435.