A pursuit from Vista to Oceanside was prompted by a hit-and-run, and ended when the suspect produced a weapon and was shot and killed by a deputy, Oceanside Police Department (OPD) officials said Thursday.

Questions were answered Thursday as the OPD investigation continued into the San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO) deputy-involved shooting of a man in the 3100 block of Roselle Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, a SDSO deputy from the Vista substation began a pursuit of a vehicle suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run sometime around 3 p.m. Wednesday, OPD said. The department was alerted to the chase as it entered the city of Oceanside.

The man driving a dark blue or black sedan had a female passenger inside while leading the deputy east towards Oceanside at speeds of about 50 miles per hour, OPD Officer Thomas Bussey said.

The driver headed towards a residential area off College Boulevard, where the dark sedan struck another car. That is when the driver attempted to bail out of the vehicle, Bussey said.

Before backup was able to arrive, the deputy pursued the driver on foot, towards the intersection of Roselle and Camarillo avenues.

The suspect produced a weapon and the deputy opened fire, striking the suspect.

Backup arrived and performed life-saving measures on the driver, but he was declared dead at the scene. His name was being withheld pending family notification.

OPD said a handgun was recovered at the scene.

The deputy, who has not yet been identified, was not injured in the altercation. It was not clear if the deputy involved had his body camera turned on at the time, Bussey said.

The passenger was taken into custody but has since been released, OPD said.



About a dozen police and sheriff's department patrol vehicles lined the streets of College Boulevard and spilled into the neighborhood surrounding Roselle Avenue at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. Several roadways were cordoned off.

The incident occurred north of State Route 78, about a mile east of Mira Costa College and 1 mile south of Joseph Sepulveda Park.

OPD was handling the investigation. The department asks anyone with information to call the Oceanside Police Department or the anonymous tip line at (760) 435-4730.