By Brie Stimson

Published 2 hours ago

    Hit-and-Run Suspect Drives Over, Kills Sleeping Homeless Man
    San Diego police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who ran over a homeless man sleeping on the sidewalk, killing him.

    The crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday near 3950 Normal Street.

    The suspect was driving a silver Honda Accord southbound when they veered to the right onto the sidewalk, running over the victim.

    The suspect drove through some bushes and hit a car in the DMV parking lot. The driver drove off east on University Avenue.

    There should be front-end damage to the Hondo, according to police.

    The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has yet to be identified.

    San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating.

      

