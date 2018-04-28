Hit-and-Run Suspect Drives Over, Kills Sleeping Homeless Man

San Diego police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who ran over a homeless man sleeping on the sidewalk, killing him.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday near 3950 Normal Street.

The suspect was driving a silver Honda Accord southbound when they veered to the right onto the sidewalk, running over the victim.

The suspect drove through some bushes and hit a car in the DMV parking lot. The driver drove off east on University Avenue.

There should be front-end damage to the Hondo, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has yet to be identified.

San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating.