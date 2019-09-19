Hit-and-Run Involving Border Patrol Causes Backup on SR-905 at Caliente Blvd

Westbound State Route 905 was partially blocked at Caliente Boulevard after a hit-and-run suspect who collided with either a U.S. Border Patrol Agent or Border Patrol vehicle, and a civilian vehicle was stopped on the shoulder.

The California Highway Patrol said the suspect SUV was stopped on the westbound shoulder of SR-905, east of Caliente Boulevard.

CHP couldn't confirm if the suspect hit a Border Patrol agent or Border Patrol vehicle.

Two of three freeway lanes were blocked.

Follow live traffic updates here.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.