Hit-and-Run Involving Border Patrol Causes Backup on SR-905 at Caliente Blvd

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    Westbound State Route 905 was partially blocked at Caliente Boulevard after a hit-and-run suspect who collided with either a U.S. Border Patrol Agent or Border Patrol vehicle, and a civilian vehicle was stopped on the shoulder.

    The California Highway Patrol said the suspect SUV was stopped on the westbound shoulder of SR-905, east of Caliente Boulevard.

    CHP couldn't confirm if the suspect hit a Border Patrol agent or Border Patrol vehicle.

    Two of three freeway lanes were blocked.

    No other information was available.

