Hit-and-Run 2nd Pedestrian Crash in San Marcos Over Weekend

A hit-and-run driver struck a pedestrian at the intersection of South Rancho Santa Fe Road and West San Marcos Boulevard near San Marcos High School Sunday evening, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department San Marcos station.

The pedestrian, who was not in the sidewalk, according to SDSO, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect hit the pedestrian while they were walking across South Rancho Santa Fe Road just before 8:30 p.m.

The suspect’s car is described as a dark blue 2013 BMW 325i, with California license plate 5TBE922. The car had an undetermined amount of front-end damage.

The hit-and-run is the second pedestrian crash that happened near a San Marcos high school over the weekend.

On Saturday, a Mission Hills High School Student was hit by another student just blocks from the school on E. Mission Road. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. That crash was not a hit-and-run.

The cause of both crashes is still under investigation.







