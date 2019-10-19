CHP Searching for Suspect in Bonsall Hit-and-Run

The image is an example of the suspected make, model and color of the hit-and-run vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol is asking for help in finding a driver who hit a pedestrian near Bonsall around 5:55 a.m. on Saturday.

The suspect fled the scene after hitting the man on state Route 76 near Via Monserate.

The 25-year-old victim sustained major injuries and was transported to Palomar Medical Center, CHP Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The suspect was reportedly driving a dark red, early 1990s model of a Toyota Corolla. The car's right front headlight and bumper were damaged in the collision.

The CHP seeks any information from the public about the suspect vehicle and driver and will continue to investigate the situation.

Anyone with information is can call (858) 637-3800.