Historic San Ysidro Mural Gets Fresh Coat of Paint

Muralist, Mario Alberto Chacon, is hoping to brighten up the community of San Ysidro by restoring a nearly 30-year-old mural.

The mural colors a wall along the San Ysidro Health Center and paints a picture of how the health center got started in the area.

“This mural documents the development of a very grassroots health services center in San Ysidro. A service that began out of a home here in the community with doctors that were working pro bono, offering their services to the community – a very medically, underserved community. Over time, the efforts evolved so the clinic staff started doing outreach, kind of a mobile clinic serving other people in other sites—always with a focus on the heart of the community, their love for the community, their love for health justice if you will,” said Mario Alberto Chacon, muralist.

The original muralist, Michael Schnorr, painted the mural in 1980. After decades on the health center’s walls, the mural was in need of a little love. Mario Alberto Chacon decided to revive the piece of art, calling the experience “an honor.”

Chacon said the mural is bringing back special memories for local people in San Ysidro.

“One of the things I’ve enjoyed the most is the people who stop and ask questions, give comments. Some of them were children when they would come for services here and would stare at this mural, and now their parents and even grandparents who are walking through here --remembering the importance of this mural to them. It speaks to the community. It tells the story of the clinic. And it’s a very memorable piece for many,” said Chacon.

Chacon said the restoration process is a bit easier with a template already done but he has had challenges finding the right color to match the original mural. His restoration efforts will allow the mural to last for another 20 years or more – giving the San Ysidro community decades of history to enjoy.

“The work that we’ve done has caused children in the community, youth in the community to stop and ask questions. What is this about? What does this mean? This is beautiful. This is like me. It validates their existence, their culture, their heritage, their family and their community, and so it’s powerful work. I can’t imagine what a world would be without it,” said Chacon.