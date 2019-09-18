Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa Completes $21 Million Renovation - NBC 7 San Diego
Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa Completes $21 Million Renovation

The upgrades the bayfront property include new paint, flooring, lightning, finishes and more

By Mariel Concepcion - SDBJ Staff

Published 21 minutes ago

    Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa
    Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa near Mission Bay just got $21 million worth of upgrades.

    Noble House Hotels and Resorts, Ltd., a hotel ownership and management group, has completed a $21 million renovation of the Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa.

    According to a press release, the renovation was managed by JLL’s Project and Development Services group on behalf of property owner Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

    Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa’s renovation includes new paint, flooring, lighting, finishes, wall treatments, technology and custom furnishings throughout all 357 guestrooms, the conference center, the executive board rooms and all common areas and lobbies.

    The resort is located on East Mission Bay Drive and overlooks Mission Bay.

    Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa also features an American cuisine restaurant and poolside lounge, waterfront dining, a fitness center and a full-service spa.

