Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa near Mission Bay just got $21 million worth of upgrades.

Noble House Hotels and Resorts, Ltd., a hotel ownership and management group, has completed a $21 million renovation of the Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa.

According to a press release, the renovation was managed by JLL’s Project and Development Services group on behalf of property owner Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa’s renovation includes new paint, flooring, lighting, finishes, wall treatments, technology and custom furnishings throughout all 357 guestrooms, the conference center, the executive board rooms and all common areas and lobbies.

The resort is located on East Mission Bay Drive and overlooks Mission Bay.

Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa also features an American cuisine restaurant and poolside lounge, waterfront dining, a fitness center and a full-service spa.