San Diego Police are investigating a burglary at a hair salon in Hillcrest that may be linked to two other burglaries at businesses nearby.

Thieves smashed through the front door of Richard Joseph Salon on Unversity Avenue and Centre Lane at about 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to the salon's owner, Richard Campione, the suspects took a couple hundred dollars in cash, some checks and their computer system, which holds their clients' credit card information.

"Hopefully this can be a warning for other salon owners to lock up and watch out," Campione said.

Thief Breaks Coffee Table Trying to Flee Salon Burglary

NBC 7's Jackie Crea explains how the salon owners are using the security footage for laughs and to teach a lesson. (Published Friday, Oct. 18, 2019)

SDPD was investigating whether the break-in was tied to two others at businesses nearby on Oct. 18 -- one at Twiggs Bakery in North Park and another at Salon Bordeaux in Normal Heights.

The two break-ins occurred about an hour and less than a mile apart. Police said in both cases, suspects used a rock to break through the businesses window. They then took cash, electronic devices and other items.

While Thursday's break-in was still under investigation, the two other incidents were believed to be connected. The department offered a $1,000 reward on Thursday to find the suspects behind those two burglaries.

Salon Bordeaux's cameras captured the break-in at their business. The video showed two men, one dressed in a hoodie and the other wearing a baseball cap, moving quickly and throwing things all over the front of the salon.

SDPD released a photo of a dark-colored sedan on Thursday in an effort to find the suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to call SDPD’s Mid-City Division at (619) 516-3078 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.