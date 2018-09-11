Police say the man was sleeping on the ground in front of the entrance of a parking garage in Hillcrest when he was run over and killed. At a vigil Tuesday, NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard heard from loved ones who can't understand how he ended up there. (Published 2 hours ago)

Friends of Man Run Over In Front of Hillcrest Garage Gather for Vigil

A young man who died after being run over by a car outside of a garage entrance died from blunt force injuries and a lack of oxygen, the autopsy report states.

Daniel Arreola, 27, was laying on the ground outside of an apartment complex near Cleveland Avenue and Vermont Street at around 4 a.m. on August 10 when he was struck by a car.

The autopsy results, released Monday, state Arreola died from multiple rib fractures, sternal and left clavicle fracture as well as mechanical asphyxia, or a condition where the body lacks oxygen.

Family members and friends held a vigil after Arreola's death and wondered what happened to Arreola before the crash and how he ended up on the sidewalk with no phone or wallet.

Vigil Held for Man Crushed by Car in Hillcrest

Less than two hours before his death, Arreola posted a picture on social media. What happened in between wasn't clear.

The autopsy results provide one clue. Arreola had a blood alcohol level of .23. At that level, a person may need assistance when walking and could exhibit confusion. Loss of consciousness occurs at a .25 BAC.

The driver told San Diego police she did not see Arreola laying in the street at the time of the crash.

The death was ruled an accident by the medical examiner's office.