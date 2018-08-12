 Hillcrest Cerebrates 35th Annual CityFest - NBC 7 San Diego
Hillcrest Cerebrates 35th Annual CityFest

By Brie Stimson

7 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

More than nine city blocks in Hillcrest transformed into a neighborhood celebration for Sunday’s 35th annual CityFest. The sprawling art and music festival featured live bands, a beer garden, cocktail bar and hundreds of vendor booths.
