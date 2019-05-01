Officials have identified two women who were killed Sunday when their vehicle crashed into an East County canyon off westbound state Route 52.

Solana Beach resident Nicole Shamoun, 35, and Sarah Lindsay Constantine, 31 of Acton, California, were found Sunday morning by two hikers on Oak Canyon Trail, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

The vehicle was crashd in the canyon just west of Mast Boulevard though it was not clear how long the women were inside the vehicle before being discovered.

The hikers called 911 and both women were declared dead when the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded just before 8 a.m.

CHP believes Constantine was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. It was not clear what led to the crash or if drugs or alcohol were considered factors.

No other information was available.

