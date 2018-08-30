Missing Dehesa Hikers Found Safe: Sheriff's Department

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was searching the area near Sloan Canyon and Dehesa for a pair of hikers who had been lost for about two hours.

Deputies said the 911 call came in just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's department learned two people had gone hiking in the area and their vehicle became stuck. They tried to look for help but became lost, SDSO Lt. Menzies said.

An SDSO helicopter was in the air helping Sycuan police locate the person who made the call.

Menzies said around 4 p.m. that the hikers were found safe.

No other information was available.

