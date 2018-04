A high wind warning was in effect Monday for the mountains east of San Diego.

The National Weather Service issued the wind warning through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

There could be areas of southwest to west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph and isolated gusts to 80 mph.

People traveling on Interstate 8 through the San Diego County mountains and Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass should be aware of the potential for broken tree limbs and other debris.