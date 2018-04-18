High Wind Warning Issued for San Diego County Deserts

A high wind warning was issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Wednesday with winds expected to increase overnight through early Friday.

The warning was in effect from 11 p.m. Wednesday through 2 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds estimated at 25 to 35 mph were expected with gusts up to 60 mph. Isolated gusts reaching 70 mph were possible.

A wind warning is issued when there are winds at speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more.

Blowing dust and sand could make for dangerous driving conditions.

The strongest gusts are expected Thursday morning with the strength diminishing late Thursday night.











