High Wind Warning Issued for Parts of San Diego County

A high wind warning was in effect for parts of San Diego County Monday.

“We’re going to have high winds the next few days but today it’s an onshore flow,” said NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

Winds along the coast were gusting around 25 mph.

“Borrego Springs has been very high all morning with our winds, 72 mph gusts there,” Parveen said.

A high wind warning was in effect for the mountains east of San Diego until approximately 2 p.m. Monday. Communities affected include Julian and Pine Valley.

A high wind warning means there are sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more, according to the National Weather Service.