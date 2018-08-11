High Surfs, Strong Rip Currents Expected at Beaches

Expect big waves at San Diego's beaches on this first weekend of November.

High surfs and strong rip and longshore currents expected at San Diego’s beaches Saturday prompted a Beach Hazards Statement by the National Weather Service (NWS) that continues into the evening.

Oceanside and Imperial Beach are especially susceptible to flooding during high tide Saturday evening.

Low lying roads or parking lots near the beach may experience minor tidal overflow during the highest tide cycles, NWS said.

The strong rip currents and longshore currents are dangerous for swimming and enhance the flooding effects of the high tides Friday and Saturday.

Beach Hazards Statements are issued when threats like rip currents and high surfs are possible at local beaches.



