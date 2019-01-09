Elevated surf at San Diego County beaches could bring waves of up to 14 feet during a high surf advisory period set to take effect Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday as waves from San Diego through the Los Angeles area are expected to average 6 to 12 feet.

The strong surf will build "as the tail end of a big weather system centered well to our north tries to swing into Southern California," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

During this period, high surf and strong rip currents could create dangerous conditions for swimmers and cause minor coastal flooding and erosion, according to the NWS.

Surf will peak along San Diego's coastline Wednesday afternoon and gradually subside after Thursday morning, Parveen said. The strongest surf will be at beaches in the southern part of the county.

"What you can expect with this is building surf as we go through about noon, into the afternoon and especially into the evening [Wednesday],” Parveen said in NBC 7's First Alert Forecast.

A small craft advisory will also be in effect Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday for boats off San Diego's coast due to hazardous conditions.