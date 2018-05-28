Suspect in Custody After High-Speed Pursuit on Southbound I-15 - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Suspect in Custody After High-Speed Pursuit on Southbound I-15

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Suspect in Custody After High-Speed Pursuit on Southbound I-15
    NBC 7

    Police have taken one person into custody after a high-speed pursuit on southbound Interstate 15.

    Officers took the driver into custody off the freeway near Via Las Mayas and Carmel Mountain Road in Rancho Penasquitos at around 3:15 p.m.

    The suspect driver was wanted for nearly hitting a fire truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    CHP said the driver reached 100 mph.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices