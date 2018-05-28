Suspect in Custody After High-Speed Pursuit on Southbound I-15

Police have taken one person into custody after a high-speed pursuit on southbound Interstate 15.

Officers took the driver into custody off the freeway near Via Las Mayas and Carmel Mountain Road in Rancho Penasquitos at around 3:15 p.m.



The suspect driver was wanted for nearly hitting a fire truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the driver reached 100 mph.

No other information was available.

