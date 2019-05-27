Brakes on Pursuit Car Glow Red Hot During Chase in L.A.

You are watching a live stream from the Los Angeles area.

A police pursuit of a white sedan Monday night traveled on the 105 and 710 freeways before moving onto surface streets in East LA and ultimately ended in Maywood.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase at around 10:35 p.m, as the vehicle proceeded to get off the 710 Freeway and moved into the East LA area.

Shortly after 10:40 p.m., the driver lost control of the car and emerged from the vehicle wearing a blue shirt before running through a neighborhood and moving into a cluster of homes near the intersection of East 58th Street and King Avenue in Maywood.

Police created a perimeter around the area where the man disappeared out of view and were organizing a strategy to locate the pursuit driver.

