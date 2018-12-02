High Speed Chase Ends in National City

NBC 7's Nicole Gomez reports on the pursuit that began around 2:15 a.m. in the Carlsbad area and ended in National City. The driver in the pursuit called 911 saying he feared going to jail. A Carlsbad Police Department officer attempted to stop the 2007 Jeep Liberty around 2 a.m. on Paseo Del Norte for a broken or non-functioning brake light and suspicion of driving under the influence, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said. But the Jeep did not yield and the driver instead got on Interstate 5 south toward San Diego from Palomar Airport Road. CHP officers took over the chase, which reached speeds of about 75 mph, around the time when the Jeep's driver split off the I-5 toward southbound Interstate 805, Doerr said. A spike strip flattened the SUV's front right tire between just south of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, which slowed the Jeep but did not stop it. After police chased the driver another 12 miles or so into National City, a CHP officer rammed the Jeep using a PIT maneuver, a technique designed to bring vehicle pursuits to an end, Doerr said. The maneuver ended the chase about 2:35 a.m. without injuries to the driver or any officers. The driver, later identified as 39-year-old Vista resident Cameron L.Trask, was arrested after the officer-initiated collision without further incident, Doerr said. (Published Monday, Feb 12, 2018)

