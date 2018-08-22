High-Speed Chase Ends in Crash in Escondido, 2 Hurt

Two people were hurt after a high-speed chase through city streets in North County ended with a crash in Escondido.

The chase began when Escondido police attempted to pull over a suspected car thief near E. Grand Avenue and state Route 78 just before 2 a.m.

The driver did not yield and instead took off, winding through Escondido streets at some points at speeds of about 100 miles an hour, police said.

Police said there was also a passenger in the car and one of the two was believed to be armed.

After leading police through the streets of Escondido for about 10 minutes, the pursuit came to an end when the driver lost control at Del Dios Road and Via Rancho Parkway.

The car ended up in a dirt embankment and firefighters had to rescue the driver from the car.

Both the passenger and the driver were hurt and transported to a nearby hospital.

The Escondido Police Department is handling the investigation into the chase while California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

No other information was available.

