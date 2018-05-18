Hidden Cameras Targeting Female Workers at South Bay Tech Company

Women at a South Bay technology company are upset that they weren't notified earlier about someone using hidden cameras to target female workers.

Two cameras were found hidden under the desks of two female employees at Rohr Inc., a subsidiary of United Technologies Corporation, one of the world's biggest suppliers of aerospace and defense products. The company has a large campus in Chula Vista.

One employee, who didn't want to be identified, told NBC 7 many of the women working at this location are upset with how the company handled things.

She said management became aware of the first camera roughly four months ago but didn't notify employees until a second camera was discovered last week.

She said employees only found out when the company sent out a notice about an internal investigation to find the person or persons responsible for putting small cameras beneath the desks of female co-workers.

She feels like women working there deserved to know immediately so they could've been on the lookout themselves.

Laurie Chua, a local human resources consultant and expert witness, said it's not surprising the company's management waited to notify employees until a second camera was found.

"From an HR standpoint you want to think that this was just a one-off type of situation the first time it happened, and they would hope they get the camera, they're probably doing an investigation to find out who did it," Chua said. "The second time it happened, then I would think more than likely they're going to tell the employees to be on the lookout for it."

In a statement to NBC 7, Rohr said it is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incidents and catch the person or persons "responsible for this unacceptable conduct."

"We take any situation involving employee well-being seriously and this is why we decided to inform our Chula Vista employees in a site-wide communication," the statement said. "At the same time, we are working to protect the integrity of the investigation."

Chula Vista Police Department said it has been notified and is working with the company to determine the source but didn't elaborate on its role in the investigation.