HiCaliber Horse Rescue, which has been facing animal cruelty and fraud allegations for months, has been evicted from its Valley Center ranch Thursday.

The owners of the ranch told NBC 7 the county has been fining the property because of fire hazard and too many animals were living on the ranch. At one point, there were more than 200 horses living on the ranch, the owners said.

HiCaliber has been renting the ranch since September 2014. Brenda Fox, one of the owners, said she gave the horse rescue a warning but then HiCaliber and its founders, Michelle Knuttila and Romney Snyder, just stopped paying rent for seven months.

The owners won a judgment to evict HiCaliber last month and are now suing the horse rescue for $4.5 million in damages.

“The destruction of the property is unbelievable,” Fox said. “All the landscaping is gone. Inside, animals had lived – feces inside the houses. It’s just really is appalling.”

She believes Knuttila may have been killing animals to make more room and still has the carcasses on the property.

When San Diego County sheriff’s deputies arrived to evict the horse rescue, 23 horses were moved next door to a neighbor's and several others were left on the property.