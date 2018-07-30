Hero Organ Donor's Brother Throws First Pitch Ahead of Padres Game

Another San Diego family has turned the loss of their young child into life for others.

A drowning accident at the San Diego Yacht Club three years ago ended 4-year-old Will Abbott's life, but on Monday he was honored at Petco Park for a legacy that will far outlive his brief time alive.

In tribute to the game Will loved and the lives he saved, his older brother David threw out the honorary first pitch before the Padres began a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

Coordinated through the local non-profit Lifesharing, Will became a hero organ donor. His heart, liver and kidneys helped save the lives of three children and one adult.

“He was able to share himself so that other families could share the love of their children and adults,” his mother Stephanie Abbott said.

Lifesharing says one person can save the lives of up to eight lives with their organs and help 75 others through tissue donation.

“Donating organs saves lives. It’s that simple. Tragedy happens and if you can turn that tragedy into something good we want people to consider that,” dad Kelly Abbott said.

More than 20,000 people are on California's organ transplant waiting list.

A memorial fund has been set up since Will’s death by his family. The fund generates money for sports, music, education and water safety for kids in San Diego.