Hermes Heist: Video Released in $500K Fashion Valley Mall Theft

Police are hoping the video will lead to the arrests of the suspects. NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian has more on how the public can help. (Published Monday, March 5, 2018)

San Diego police released new surveillance video Monday of a heist at a high-end store involving a half-million dollars-worth of stolen luxury items.



Newly released video shows thieves quickly grabbing high-end merchandise inside the Hermes de Paris store in Mission Valley.

Within two minutes, thieves use a crowbar to pry open the store's door, smash the glass of the display and take off.

On Jan. 21, just before 4:20 a.m., three vehicles pulled up to the north entrance of Fashion Valley Mall on Friars Road.

The suspects each wore hooded sweatshirts and gloves during the 2-minute-long heist.

Photo credit: San Diego Police Department

According to investigators, 10 suspects – all wearing hooded sweatshirts and gloves – got out of the cars and quickly made their way to the luxury store.

The store lost more than a half-million dollars in the burglary.

The suspects may be part of a series of burglaries at high-end retailers across California.

Photo credit: San Diego Police Department

Weeks later, the suspects remain at large. Police said the suspects might be connected to a series of burglaries at high-end stores in other parts of California.

Earlier in the investigation, the SDPD released three surveillance photos of the suspects’ vehicles. Police said the three vehicles each had paper license plates and are described as a Chevy Suburban and two blue sedans, possibly import brands.

San Diego police released this photo of a few of the men suspected in the Jan. 21 burglary at the Hermes de Paris store in Fashion Valley Mall.

Photo credit: SDPD

On Feb. 28, San Diego police released new images they say show some of the suspects in the burglary.

The photos show three men, with the focus on one suspect who appears to have short, black hair and a mustache. In the pictures, he is wearing a black shirt and gray hooded sweatshirt. The two other men also have black or brown hair and are wearing sweatshirts.

San Diego police believe the men were involved in the Hermes store incident.

Anyone with information on this case can call the SDPD’s Western Division at (619) 692-4800 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.



The Hermes San Diego store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, selling luxury goods from the famed French brand, Hermes. The brand is worn by many Hollywood celebrities. On Saturday mornings, customers can reserve a spot at this store for a "personalized shopping experience" that includes complimentary champagne, per the Hermes website.

